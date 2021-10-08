Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Raises Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 739,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Burlington Stores by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores stock opened at $278.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.30 and a 200 day moving average of $316.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.97. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.99 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.