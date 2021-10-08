Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 14,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 72,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,733,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,519. The company has a market capitalization of $143.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.12. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

