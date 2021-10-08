Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.380-$7.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.380 EPS.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $397.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,646. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.83. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $448.32.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

