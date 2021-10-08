LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €734.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €734.00 ($863.53) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($991.76) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €709.83 ($835.10).

Shares of MC stock opened at €637.90 ($750.47) on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €651.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €640.55.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

