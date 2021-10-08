Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,509 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 16.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lyft by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 615,657 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 42,103 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Lyft by 874.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lyft by 126.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Shares of LYFT opened at $54.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

