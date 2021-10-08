LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 440,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after acquiring an additional 382,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,396,000 after acquiring an additional 237,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $97.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

