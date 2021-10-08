Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Trading Down 11.5%

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) shares were down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44.

About Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY)

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brush motors. The company sells its products in Japan, North and Latin America, Europe, China, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Mabuchi Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mabuchi Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.