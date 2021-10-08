Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Up 20.4% in September

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 11.3% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 201,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $3,100,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $2,204,000. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $966.48 million, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.40. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $21.02.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

