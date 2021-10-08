Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will report sales of $131.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.00 million and the lowest is $125.10 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $124.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $515.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $484.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $559.30 million, with estimates ranging from $511.50 million to $607.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of MX stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $822.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $9,447,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 389.4% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 346,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 275,765 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 73.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

