Majedie Asset Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in SEA by 60,382.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 998,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

Shares of SE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.78. 51,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,464. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.97. The company has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $155.10 and a 12 month high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

