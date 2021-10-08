Majedie Asset Management Ltd Buys 107,196 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,196 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 29.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 79,984 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 34.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KHC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 51,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

