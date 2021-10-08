Majedie Asset Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 847,631 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 158,086 shares during the period. eBay accounts for approximately 3.9% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $59,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $35,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.79. The stock had a trading volume of 130,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,880. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

