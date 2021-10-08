Majedie Asset Management Ltd Purchases 1,838 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

