Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 13,564 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,564 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,802. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

