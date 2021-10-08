Makena Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 266.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. 1,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,314. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

