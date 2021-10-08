Makena Capital Management LLC Has $15.88 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace comprises 2.3% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,097. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $74.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 276.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.19.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $9,438,202. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

