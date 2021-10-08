Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $86.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $72.70. The company had a trading volume of 91,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

