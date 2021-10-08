MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading 4.2% Higher

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.93. 33,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,118,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

