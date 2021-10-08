ManpowerGroup Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,133,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,767,000 after acquiring an additional 117,415 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,875,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

