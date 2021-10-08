Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $72.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as high as $65.17 and last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 129161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MPC. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

