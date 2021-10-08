MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $441.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $459.00 to $441.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $526.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $419.84 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $403.70 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $453.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.51.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

