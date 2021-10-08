Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 174.07 ($2.27) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.28.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

