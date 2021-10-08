Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $75.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as high as $66.93 and last traded at $66.29, with a volume of 174033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.75.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.79.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of -135.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

