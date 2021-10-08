Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 42,658 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,872,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,658 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CGI were worth $350,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CGI by 36.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in CGI by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,860,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 53,185 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in CGI by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,332,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after acquiring an additional 97,984 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CGI by 16.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 66,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CGI during the second quarter valued at $12,452,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIB. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

CGI stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.