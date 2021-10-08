Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,603,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,041 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.33% of Mondelez International worth $287,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Mondelez International by 633.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $66,449,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

