Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $389.78 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486,595 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $389,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 119,937 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,550,000 after buying an additional 184,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

