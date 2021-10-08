Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 74,809 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,809 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of CoreSite Realty worth $328,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $141.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.33. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $155.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

