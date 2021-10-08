Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,549,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,320 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.09% of Walmart worth $359,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,891.4% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,558,000 after buying an additional 153,216 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

