Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 20,004 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,604,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,004 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.33% of The J. M. Smucker worth $467,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after buying an additional 368,520 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $44,871,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after buying an additional 329,077 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 859.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after buying an additional 236,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.00 and its 200 day moving average is $129.43. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

