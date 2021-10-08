Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $30.69 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.30.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

