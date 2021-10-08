Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Short Interest Up 17.0% in September

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 355,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE:MTRN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.90. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.44. Materion has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Materion will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Materion by 572.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Materion by 3,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

