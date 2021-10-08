Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $453.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will report $453.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $461.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $445.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $436.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.38. 763,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,922. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2,838.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

