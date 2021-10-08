McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 537.0 days.

McCoy Global stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. McCoy Global has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global, Inc engages in the provision of equipment and technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the oil and gas industry. The firm offers sensors for harsh environments, control and monitoring systems, equipment rental services, and calibration and training services.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.