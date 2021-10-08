mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MCLDF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. 6,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,776. mCloud Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile

mCloud Technologies Corp. is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

