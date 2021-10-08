Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Up 26.4% in September

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the August 31st total of 189,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bloom Burton started coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MDNA opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.22. Medicenna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

