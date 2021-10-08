Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $930,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 887,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,834,000 after acquiring an additional 71,488 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 117,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $126.83 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day moving average of $126.88.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

