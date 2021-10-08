Meme Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.60 or 0.00351087 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001976 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006307 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

