Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Up 20.8% in September

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91,683.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $33.62. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,145. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.