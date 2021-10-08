MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €187.50 ($220.59) and last traded at €186.40 ($219.29). 260,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €183.10 ($215.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €193.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €166.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

