MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.83.

NYSE:MGP opened at $39.81 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

