Michele Buck Sells 5,000 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.75. 638,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,273. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.96.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 1.0% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

