Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Lazard Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,376,336 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 216,862 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.8% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,352,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,648,838 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,072,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,671,921 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,456,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,485 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $294.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

