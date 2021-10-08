Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $281.78 at Fundamental Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by analysts at Fundamental Research from $256.70 to $281.78 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software giant’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Shares of MSFT opened at $294.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.72 and its 200 day moving average is $270.91. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 479,037 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $112,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 2,703 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

