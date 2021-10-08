Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $807.42

Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 807.42 ($10.55) and traded as low as GBX 770 ($10.06). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 781 ($10.20), with a volume of 55,648 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 807.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 768.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £477.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

