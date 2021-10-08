Middleton & Co Inc MA Purchases 8,016 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,172 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $440.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.21 and a 200-day moving average of $429.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $323.72 and a 52-week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

