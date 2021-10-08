Middleton & Co Inc MA Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $160.96. 89,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,072,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $423.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

