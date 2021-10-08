Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,155,000 after acquiring an additional 251,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,094,000 after acquiring an additional 178,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.56. The stock had a trading volume of 49,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,462. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.33 and its 200-day moving average is $224.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.21.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

