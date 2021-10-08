Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 143 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 12.3% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.61. 141,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,927,941. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $215.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.