Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 19,242 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,242 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit accounts for 1.6% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $15,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.34. 29,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,837. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.42. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.