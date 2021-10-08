Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 4,357 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.3% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,810,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,457,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.50. 77,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,848,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

